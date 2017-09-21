Funding boost for Bexhill College to promote wellbeing

Bexhill College has been given £136,000 funding from Sport England to help its students become more active.

The money is part of the organisation’s new strategy called Towards an Active Nation, which involves investing £5 million into projects in colleges to support their inactive students into regular activity.

Sport England research found that nearly 138,000 college students are inactive, in other words, do less than 30 minutes of physical activity a week as per England’s chief medical officer’s recommendations.

Nearly two-thirds of the inactive group do nothing at all, according to the research.

Students who go to college are more inactive than students who go to sixth form or university, Sport England said.

Bexhill College’s project includes wellbeing classes, such as yoga, tai chi and combat style classes.

Karen Hucker, principal said: “We are extremely pleased to have been awarded this grant. This will benefit the students in many ways but particularly be able to ensure more students are well-prepared and resilient for their futures, academically, physically and mentally.”

Clare Cole, head of sport and public services at Sport England, said: “We are excited to be delivering this project with our fantastic staff team and outstanding facilities. It is being well-received by the students and activities are being tailored to different courses such as business, childcare, information technology and travel and tourism.”

Sport England said many college students who are inactive come from groups that have lower socio-economic status or from ethnic groups that are less likely to be active. Colleges in the programme will target these groups specifically to reduce the activity gap between them and their student peers.

Mike Diaper, executive director of community sport at Sport England, said: “We are delighted to offer Bexhill College National Lottery funding to help get students active. College is a crucial time in a young person’s development. It is often the first time that activity is not a compulsory part of their study programme and therefore all too many young people become inactive. This funding will allow colleges to be innovative in addressing the needs and desires of their students to help embed activity in their lifestyle in college and for years to come.”