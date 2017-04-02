Garden wins top landscape award

A Bexhill garden has been awarded a top accolade at the

Association of Professional Landscapers (APL) Awards.

Frogheath Landscapes, based in Burwash Weald, scooped the Soft Landscaping Award for its planting scheme on the project ‘Bexhill-on-Sea’, a small garden designed by Tina Vallis MSGD.

The clients were a retired couple and the garden was very important to them. The house was a new build, built on the back garden of a neighbouring property. The garden was a regular shape, overlooked by other properties and had no view worth framing. The clients did not want a minimalist contemporary layout.

Frogheath were tasked with creating an interesting, colourful, tidy garden to potter around in and enjoy.

Frogheath set about totally transforming the garden by removing the existing decking and replacing it with Indian sandstone. They also created a patio and paths to gain the most from the interesting views within, included a water feature and completely took away the lawn and replaced it with gravel to reduce maintenance.

It was styled on a seaside garden using rocks and gravel with coastal type planting. The back boundary was screened with shrubs that will eventually grow quite tall and provide a place for a small shed. Substantial planting was included to give differing heights and views.

The panel of distinguished judges said: “The stunning planting perfectly complemented the garden.”

Steve Moody of Frogheath Landscapes said: “It is great for our team to be recognised for our planting skills and for all our hard work.”

Frogheath’s next challenge is to build a garden at the RHS Chelsea Flower Show in May for the Japanese designer Shuko Noda.

For more information on Frogheath Landscapes, visit www.frogheath.co.uk.

