GCSE Results: Bexhill Academy students celebrate exam success

Students at Bexhill Academy are celebrating their exam successes with ten pupils gaining the elusive new grade 9 in English or Maths.
There were also numerous individual students who achieved high grades across all their subjects with Oli Green, Stephanie Barnett and Aziza Aubin each achieving 11 A*/A grades.
Meanwhile Elysia Abbott, Victoria Izzard, Nakibul Khan and Maz Robertson all achieved nine A*/A grades.
Principal Heidi Brown said: “We are delighted that so many of our students have achieved this astonishingly high grade putting them in the top 2 per cent of students nationally who achieved this grade.
“In addition a further 20 students gained a Grade 8, the equivalent of an A*, in English or Maths and 58 per cent of students achieved at least one A* grade across all subjects. We are so pleased that the hard work of our students and staff has given rise to such high grades.”
