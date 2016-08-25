GCSE results: Joy for Bexhill Academy

Staff and students at Bexhill Academy are celebrating a rise in the school’s GCSE results today (Thursday, August 28).

Bexhill Academy as achieved an impressive 10 percent increase on last year’s results with 50 percent of students gaining an A*-C grades in both English and Maths.

63 percent of students gained an A*-C grade in English with 59 percent achieving an A*-C grade in Maths.

Heidi Brown, principal of Bexhill Academy, said: “We are absolutely delighted with these results which are testament to the hard work of students

and staff.

“Overall students were not as academically strong this year as they were in 2015, which makes these results even more pleasing.

“I am particularly pleased with our excellent performance in English this year, a 10 percent improvement on the previous year.

“Yet again we have had some superb individual performances with an increasing number of students achieving A*s and A grades.

“Jacob Betts and Maisie Morris both achieved 10 A*/A grades.

“It has been an exceptional year for us; we have transformed our buildings into separate classrooms and introduced many new initiatives to ensure students continually strive to achieve their very best in all that they do.

“I am so very proud of all the students and staff at the Academy.”

