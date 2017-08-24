GCSE Results: St Richards ‘delighted’ with students’ success

Students at St Richards Catholic College are celebrating their exam success this morning (Thursday).

The school says 81 per cent of its pupuils acheived grade 4 (grade C equivalent) and above in five or more subjects including maths and English, while 83 per cent achieved grade 4 or above in maths.

St Richards students celebrate their success SUS-170824-124003001

The school says 91 cent of pupils achieved grade 4 or above in English.

There were many outstanding performances across the full ability range with a significant number of pupils achieving the highest grades 9, 8, 7, A*, A across the board.

Principal of the college Doreen Cronin said: “I am delighted with the successes of all our pupils and grateful to all the staff for their dedication, commitment and determination to bring out the best in every child. I am also pleased to see a number of grade 9s achieved in Language, Literature and Maths. The pupils have worked diligently achieving their aspirations and goals. Well done to all, including our parents, who play a vital part in the education and success of their child.”