German students on work experience at Bexhill school

Two students from Germany are at St Mary’s school and 6th Form College, Wrestwood Road Bexhill on work experience from January 23 until February 1.

Aaron and Lucas, both aged 15 are from the Hollenburg Gymnasium School, Waldbrol, Germany.

The pair speak exceptionally good English and will be helping out in a variety of classroom activities as well as teaching the pupils some words of German.

Aaron and Lucas said they are “very much enjoying” their time at St Mary’s.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1 Make our website your homepage at www.bexhillobserver.net

2 Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/bexhillobserver

3 Follow us on Twitter @BexhillObs

4 Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Bexhill Observer – always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.