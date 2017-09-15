Get electric blanket tested free of charge

As the cold weather spreads across the country through the Autumn and Winter, many people will be dusting off their electric blankets ready for use. But be careful, don’t risk a fire. Electric blankets account for over 5,000 fires a year in the home.

Local residents are being offered the opportunity to get their electric blankets tested for free at a range of venues across the Hastings and Rother area.

Anyone who comes along to one of the sessions will not only be able to get their electric blankets tested, they will also be able to get advice and information on home safety, home security, fire prevention and other local services available to them.

If you have had an electric blanket for a number of years or it is showing signs of age such as frayed material, don’t compromise on your own safety, take it along for a free check-up and reduce any risk from fire.

Community Safety Team Leader, Steve Wright, said:

“In the colder weather we all need extra heat to keep warm and with autumn now here, we want to ensure that the public are kept safe when using electric blankets.

“Any electrical appliances, plugs and cables that are old or poorly wired can be a real danger and just because you can’t see a flame does not mean there’s no risk to you from fire.

“We are asking if a family member, friend, carer or neighbour can bring the electric blanket along to be tested on someone’s behalf if they are unable to get to an event.”

The sessions are drop in so just come along on the day, apart from at Bexhill, which needs to be booked.

Testing takes place at Bexhill Caring Community – 25 Sackville Road, Bexhill on Thursday September 21, from 9am - 4p. Appointments for this event need to be made via Bexhill Caring Community on 01424 215116.

There are tests on Friday September 22 at Battle Community Fire Station – London Road, Battle, from 10am - 12 noon, and at Bohemia Road Fire Station from 10am - noon.

There are more tests on Thursday September 28 at Rye Community Fire Station – Ferry Road, Rye, from 10am - 12 noon and at Burwash Community Fire Station – Shrub Lane, Burwash, from 2pm - 4pm.

You can prevent fire risk by taking some simple steps. Electric blanket danger signs include fraying fabric; scorch marks; exposed elements; creasing or folding; soiling; damp patches; tie tapes damaged or missing; worn flex and loose connections.

If your blanket or any part of the wiring shows any of these danger signs, you should have it checked or replaced.

Look for an old BEAB safety mark – a round symbol (the new sign is white capital letters on a black background).

This means your blanket is more than 10 years old.