Get inspired and make a costume for competition

There’s the opportunity to win a pair of premium tickets to Hastings open air cinema with deckchair seating and fish and chips for designing the winning costume in the Zooquarium inspired fancy dress competition.

Zooquarium Festival is a new one-day young people’s music festival hosted by Hastings Pier on Saturday, July 15 at 1pm and organiser’s say it’s time to start planning your festival wardrobe. “Here in Hastings we like to do things a little bit differently. Think wolf heads, zebra legs, fox tails, butterfly sparkles and pussy cat ears mixed up with a hint of octopus or a touch of jellyfish, and ta dah! Zooquarium festival outfit!”

The prize winner can choose between watching Jurassic Park, Quadrophenia or Grease on July 20, 21 or 22 with a friend.

Visit: www.zooquariumfestival.com

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1 Make our website your homepage at www.bexhillobserver.net

2 Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/bexhillobserver

3 Follow us on Twitter @BexhillObs

4 Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Bexhill Observer – always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.