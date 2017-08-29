Get set for tears and tension as Bake Off returns tonight ... with a Sussex contestant

Watch out for tears and tension as the new series of Great British Bake Off returns to TV screens tonight.

And among the contestants creating a feast for the eyes is Julia Chernogorova from Sussex.

Julia Chernogorova, from Horsham, one of the contestants on the Great British Bake Off 2017 SUS-170825-150849001 SUS-170825-150849001

Twenty-one-year-old Julia, who is originally from Kemerovo in Siberia, met her British husband Matt Laughton, from Rusper, near Horsham, while on holiday in Turkey when she was 17.

And when keen cook Julia moved to Britain, she soon found herself hooked on the Bake Off television series.

Now she is delighted to be part of the newly-revamped show which has moved from BBC to Channel 4 (tonight at 8pm).

While growing up in Russia, Julia taught herself to bake from a young age, however, any time she wanted to bake, she would have to save up money from her after school job to buy the ingredients.

After moving to the UK, Julia dreamed of applying for The Great British Bake Off and so she spent three years practising and studying British bakes in particular, so she would have the knowledge and skills she needed.

Proud hubby Matt, who works as an electrical engineer at Gatwick, has taken to social media to tell of his pride in his wife.

He wrote on Twitter: “I am SO proud of my amazing wife for getting on The Great British Bake Off 2017, my waistline is going only one way #GBBO.”

He and Julia were married in April 2013.

Julia is one of 12 contestants who will battle it out in the first round of of the Bake Off show tonight, now hosted by Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith, who has taken over from Mary Berry in the last series.

Taking over from comedy duo Mel and Sue this year are Sandi Toksvig and Noel Fielding.

The first episode will see three challenges: a signature fruit cake, chocolate mini rolls and an ‘illusion’ cake - along with the usual tears and tension.