Getting in a tizz over fizz Shoppers queue up for Prosecco

An offer on boxes of Prosecco sparkling wine sparked long early morning queues outside Lidl on Saturday morning.

The wine was on offer for £20 for six - a saving of more than £10. But many looking forward to a glass of fizz were left with a bitter taste in their mouth after the offer ran out before many even got into the store just after 8am. In a story, reflected across the country, the Hastings store had a deliver of just one pallet.

One irate customer said: “I got up early for nothing. They shouldn’t make these offers.”