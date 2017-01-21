Girl, six, recognised for bravery through illness

A brave six year old has been chosen as this month’s Outstanding Young Person of the Month Award winner.

Georgie-Belle Haffenden was diagnosed with Perthes disease last year but is always cheerful despite her pain.

Perthes disease is a disorder which affects the hip’s ball and socket joint. The blood supply to the growth plate of the bone becomes inadequate and makes the bone break down.

Georgie-Belle, who attends All Saints Primary school in Bexhill, was nominated by her teaching assistant, Teresa Fry.

She said: “When Georgie-Belle had her diagnosis she had to use crutches and then a wheelchair and was in constant pain. She had to have an operation to pin the bones together and her consultant said it’s the worst case she’s seen.

“Georgie-Belle is now part of a research programme. She doesn’t like fuss and has suffered considerable pain without ever losing the smile from her face.”

The Outstanding Young Person of the Month Award is sponsored by Sussex Coast College Hastings and the Hastings Observer series.

Justin Rollings, head of marketing and communications at Sussex Coast College Hastings, said: “Despite her pain, young Georgie-Belle is such a brave girl. She’s a real inspiration to her peers and a thoroughly deserving winner of this award.”

As part of her award, Georgie-Belle will receive a complimentary meal for two and £100 is being donated to the Perthes Association.

The award is presented to someone aged 18 and under who has excelled in some way.

This could be in sport, their academic studies, or if they have performed an important role on a voluntary basis in their own home or the wider community.

To nominate someone for the Outstanding Young Person of the Month Award, please email jenny@cobbpr.com with details of who you are nominating and your reasons why.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage

2) Like our Facebook page

3) Follow us on Twitter

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

Always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.