Golf fundraiser in aid of Leo Leyland

A golf day is being held to raise funds for a life-changing operation to help a four-year-old boy walk pain free.

Leo Leyland was born 10 weeks premature and suffered a pre-birth haemorrhage in his brain, resulting in him getting hemiplegia cerebral palsy. There is an operation Leo can have called Selective Dorsal Rhizotomy (SDR) but it is not funded by the NHS, so funds are being raised to send him to America for surgery.

More than £35,500 has already been raised towards the £70,000 target, and in a bid to boost the fund further, a golf day will be held at Highwoods Golf Club, in Bexhill, on Thursday, July 6.

Bacon rolls will be served at 8am ahead of a shotgun start at 9.30am. Teams of four are £200 or £50 per person, to include a Ploughman’s Lunch and raffle tickets.

Organisers Glen and Sophie Normoyle said: “We decided to organise this charity day because the funding was unavailable and we wanted to support Leo and his family in their fight to help him to walk. Leo is a very outgoing little boy who unfortunately without the operation will be unable to live a normal active life. Money raised will also support Leo’s therapy which is a large part of his ongoing treatment after the operation.”

Organisers are also looking for people to sponsor a hole for £100. For details or to get involved, call Bob Bowles on 07976 295874, email normoyledrylining@hotmail.co.uk or call Glen on 07748103644.

Visit www.treeofhope.org.uk/helpleotowalk/ for more.

