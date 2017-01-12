Golfing star Cara addresses fellow Bexhill Rotarians

Rotarian Cara Grant gave her first address to Bexhill Rotary during a recent meeting at Cooden Beach Golf Club.

Cara, who became a Bexhill Rotarian in March last year, gave a talk entitled My Life, My Job’.

Born in an army hospital at Aldershot, she moved to Bexhill with her parents some 30 years ago where she attended Little Common CP School followed by Bexhill High where she became Head Girl.

After a spell at Bexhill College studying French, German and Business Studies, she decided to study law with French which took her to Birmingham University, Limoges in France and then finally back to the UK at the College of Law in Guildford.

Cara then became a trainee at solicitors Gaby Hardwicke where she became a partner in April 2013, the very same month she married her husband, Paul.

Cara took up golf at the age of 9 and was the first primary member at Highwoods Golf Club in Brownie uniform!

She now plays off a handicap of 8, two better than husband, Paul.

At the age of 16 she qualified for the Daily Express golf finals in La Manga in Spain which was televised on Sky Sports . She also is captain of Cooden ladies and mixed badminton teams and she subscribes to Bodyshock Fitness to keep herself fit.

Cara has lived in her present Bexhill home for five years with husband Paul and Radley, a lively West Highland Terrier.

During the meeting President elect, Reverend Paul Frostick, gave a traditional New Year’s message of that on our own we can’t change the world but we can change ourselves which could change others.

