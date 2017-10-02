Green fingered Bexhill Lions come to aid of disabled resident Anthony

Member of Bexhill Lions Club were swift to respond to a plea of help from a disabled resident.

The Lions were approached Anthony Perkins who explained that he had recently moved into a bungalow but the lawn was uneven and full of potholes and the flower beds were overgrown.

He suffers from Ataxia Cerebellum, which impacts his speech, balance and co-ordination and as such it was dangerous. He uses a walking frame and mobility scooter.

Lions Steve Allen and Richard Winrow visited Anthony to assess the need.

Richard said: “Anthony had made a great effort over a two month period to clear some of the weeds from one area, painstakingly on his hands and knees – a real credit to his perseverance, motivation and desire to be as independent as possible.”

The Lions decided to help Anthony and Steve led the task. He said “We got a small team together (Lions Sue Cassell, Colin Rands, Gordon Quamby and Richard Winrow).

“We earmarked funds to clear the borders, remove an ugly redundant concrete post, lay a weed suppressing membrane, plant trees and shrubs and then a stone mulch to make it an attractive but a low maintenance space for Anthony. I took him to the garden centre to pick the plants and membrane, which he contributed to.”

Colin Rands commented “The really hard work was the last phase when we shifted two tons of stones 100ft into the borders and levelled it. Amazingly we did it in just over a couple hours and then enjoyed a cuppa from Anthony”.

Anthony is delighted with his garden and several neighbours have visited for a viewing. He said: “I didn’t know much about the Lions but was told by a registered blind lady they might be able to help as they had erected a fence to provide a safe area for her guide dog Wallace.

“Within days the Lions said they could help. Steve kept me informed of progress right up to the day they transformed my garden from a mess to something I can use and be proud of. Thank you Lions so very much.”

Lion President Nick Porter added “We were very happy to help him have somewhere he can enjoy for many years. We plan a phase 2 next spring to lay a new flat lawnto help Anthony with his balance. A job well done.”