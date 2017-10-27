Group braves downpour for Pier to Pavilion walk to support church

A group of people from the Living Word Church braved stormy conditions on Saturday to complete a walk from Bexhill’s De la Warr Pavilion to Hastings Pier.

The party of 18 church members raised more than £1,600 for the Church Building Fund.

Martin West, from the church, said: “Despite the delayed start due to a raging storm, the group were determined to overcome the severe weather and after a short prayer together set off for Hastings Pier.

“With six children in the group ice lollies were on hand to keep them going.

“Within two hours all 18 of us arrived safely at Hastings Pier despite several stops enroute in seafront shelters as the showers gathered pace.

“However, the church family were pleased the strong wind relentlessly drove them along the puddle strewn route.

“On arriving at the Pier it was no surprise to discover the pier closed due to the weather conditions.

“Lunch was quickly taken, coffee sipped then five brave adventurers from the group, turned around and set back into the teeth of the gale for Bexhill.

“After showers and change of clothing a veritable feast including sea bass was enjoyed at the Eastwood based church and tales retold of an amazing adventure.

“Living Word meet every Sunday at Hamilton Hall, Eastwood road at 10am and all are welcome to a Christianity Explored course on Wednesdays from 7pm.”

Enquiries to Mission Head, Martin West on 07790 246624 or by email to john316west@btinternet.com.