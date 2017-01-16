Gun seized after incident in Bexhill

Police seized a gun following a disturbance in Bexhill town centre.

Two men were involved in a dispute outside a block of flats adjacent to the Taj Mahal Indian Restaurant in Sackville Road.

Officers were called to the scene and a 38-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possession of an air rifle with intent to cause fear of violence.

A 26-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of violent entry to premises.

Both men were questioned before being released on police bail until January 18 while enquiries continue.

The 38-year-old sustained a minor head injury in the incident.

Meanwhile a 50-year-old man was subsequently arrested on suspicion of obstructing police and perverting the course of justice.

After being interviewed he was released on bail until 19 January.

All three men come from Bexhill.

Although the altercation happened at 10pm on Saturday January 7, Sussex Police has only just released information about the incident today (Monday, January 16).

If you witnessed the incident please email 101@sussex.pnn.police.uk quoting serial 1247 of 04/01.

You can also make a report online at https://sussex.police.uk/contact-us/response-to-appeal/ or call 101.

