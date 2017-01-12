H&B seven points clear at league summit

Hastings & Bexhill Rugby Club heads into its final nine league games of the season with a seven-point lead at the top of Kent One.

H&B edged a further point clear after picking up a bonus point victory away to Beccehamian in their first match of 2017 last weekend, while second-placed Old Williamsonians didn't manage a four-try bonus point in their 18-17 success at Southwark Lancers.

"There are a few things to work on, but generally speaking it was good," said H&B head coach Chris Brooks. "It was a fairly well-rounded game.

"We allowed them to score first, but once we put our game together, it went according to plan. We managed to get the ball wide and we scored five tries.

"I think we probably could've won by a few more, but we had a couple of little scrappy periods and there were some strange (refereeing) decisions."

H&B have won 12 of their 13 league matches so far, and have scored more points than any other team and have conceded fewer.

They will return to home soil tomorrow (Saturday) against eighth-placed Vigo, kick-off 2pm. Tom Waring will remain sidelined having been concussed in training last week.

