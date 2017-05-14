Half of South East drivers admit to speeding in 20 mile per hour areas, survey reveals

A road safety charity is calling on drivers in the South East to slow down as a survey reveals half of drivers admit to speeding in a 20 mile per hour zone.

The new South East sample from 2,000 drivers also shows that eight in ten think traffic is too fast in their neighbourhood for the safety of children on foot or bike.

Research has found children cannot judge the speed of approaching vehicles travelling faster than 20 miles per hour, so may believe it is safe to cross when it is not. More than five children are seriously hurt or killed every day in the UK, with the majority being on foot or bicycle at the time.

Brake and Churchill’s survey also reveals that nationally nearly three quarters of 25-34 year olds are likely to drive at 25 miles per hour or more in a 20 miles per hour area, whereas fewer than half of 55-64 year olds say they would do so.

Men admit to driving at those speeds more than women.

The findings revealed come as more than 50,000 two to seven-year-old children take part in a Beep Beep! Day run by Brake and Churchill Car Insurance.

The project for nurseries, schools and childminders engages little ones with road safety including, critically helping them to raise awareness among parents and the wider community about protecting children, particularly those on foot or bicycle, by slowing down.

The event, now in its 14th year, coincides with the United Nations Global Road Safety Week’s #SlowDown campaign, which aims to increase understanding of the dangers of speed and encourage drivers in all countries to slow down to protect road users.