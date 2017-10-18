Half-term fun at Bexhill museum

Visit Bexhill museum, Egerton Road during the half term holidays to enjoy some extraordinary fun.

See the Giant Crab, things from Ancient Egypt, stone age tools, dinosaur bones, fashion from the past, teddy bears, dolls, star wars models, Eddie Izzard’s train set, motor cars, whew... and much much more!

Visitors can also have the best fun dressing up in costumes and hats and explore the galleries using quiz sheets.

On Thursday, October 26, 2-4pm there will be a children’s arts and crafts session on the theme of ‘Woodland Wonders’. Children can make a pine cone hedgehog, create their own book, make a fairy house and paint a woodland scene.

The cost is £3 per adult and £2.50 a child, this includes admission to the museum, all materials and refreshments.

A museum spokesperson says the event is best suited to children aged 4 to 11 years of age and all children must be accompanied by an adult, and booking is essential, adding: “Everyone is welcome, there’s lots of fun activities so please come along and join us.”

Why not arrive early and visit all the museums exhibits in three different galleries. There’s easy access and its situated alongside the stunning Egerton Park. Call 01424 222058 to book a place or for more information about Bexhill museum, which is a registered charity, visit http://www.bexhillmuseum.co.uk