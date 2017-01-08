The next meeting of the Bexhill Hard of Hearing Support Group is on Monday January 16, 2-3.30pm in The Pink Room, Thalia House, London Road, Bexhill.

This is an excellent opportunity to meet other hard of hearing people and make new friends in a relaxed and welcoming environment. It is also an opportunity to learn useful communication skills that will help to reduce the feeling of isolation. Free refreshments and raffle. For more information contact East Sussex Hearing Resource Centre on 01323 722505.