Hastings AC to host county championships

Many of the county’s top distance runners will be in action on local soil tomorrow (Saturday).

Hastings Athletic Club is set to host the 2017 Sussex Cross-Country Championships at the event’s familiar home of Bexhill Down.

Terry Skelton - the main man involved in organising the event - is expecting a strong field of athletes, particularly in the senior men’s race.

Despite the anticipated quality on show, the home club will be optimistic of continuing the success it has enjoyed at the event in recent years.

Young guns such as Maya Ramnarine, Harmony Cooper, Shannon Hopkins-Parry, Erica Body and George Pool will be aiming for top six finishes to qualify for the UK Inter-Counties Championships.

Rhys Boorman, James Mountford and the in-form Gary Foster will form a strong trio in the senior men’s race.

Hastings Athletic Club talent Gary Foster on the charge at Bexhill Down 12 months ago. Picture by Simon Newstead

There will be nine races in all, starting with the under-11s at 11am and progressing through the various youth age groups until finishing with the senior women at 2.35pm.

In marked contrast to previous years when the going has often been extremely wet and heavy, the unusually dry recent weather means the ground is very firm for the time of year (apart from the slightly squelchy wooded areas) and some fast times are expected as a result.

