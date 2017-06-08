Hastings and Bexhill store volunteers spruce up charity’s wellbeing centre

An army of volunteers from Marks and Spencer’s Hastings and Bexhill stores, together with their friends and family, spent three days sprucing up a charity’s centre.

The group volunteered their free time over the last weekend to help out Seaview in St Leonards.

The charity helps vulnerable people on the margin of society, such as helping those in need of housing get a home.

The M&S volunteers redecorated and transformed the charity’s wellbeing centre in Hatherley Road.

Dan Moss, store manager of M&S Hastings, said: “We had 30 volunteers helping out. Everybody who took part was really humbled by the work that Seaview does and enjoyed taking the time to help the charity.”

The work was part of M&S’s Plan A scheme, where the company supplies a sum of money and allows staff from each store in the UK to carry out a volunteer project in aid of the community.

Sue Burgess, projects manager at Seaview, said: “We are extremely grateful to the M&S staff, family and friends who gave up their time to decorate the Seaview Wellbeing Centre.

“The feedback from everyone at Seaview has been extremely positive, we are delighted with the results and the transformation has exceeded all expectation. A huge thank you to everyone involved.”

On Wednesday, June 28 Hastings Rotary Club is sponsoring a special celebratory day at Seaview.

Starting at 11am, guest speakers include Annie Whelan, Seaview chief officer, Gayle Benet, Hastings Rotary Club president, Steve Manwaring, director of Hastings Voluntary Action (HVA), Anna Barnes, Seaview chairman, as well as individuals sharing their experiences of Seaview.

There will be a buffet, a short performance by the Seaview Choir, an opportunity to see recent building development work and a free service user meal at 1pm.

