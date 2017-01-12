Hastings defender may be out for season

Hastings United Football Club manager Darren Hare fears that Richard Davies could be sidelined for the rest of the season by a knee injury.

The defender limped off towards the end of United's 3-2 victory at home to Three Bridges on Tuesday night, just 25 minutes after coming on as a substitute.

Hare said: "Richard Davies is potentially out for the season, he might have done his ACL (anterior cruciate ligament)."

Davies may well find himself in a similar situation to fellow full-back Sam Cole, who is waiting for news on when he is likely to have to have surgery and is unlikely Sam to be available again this term.

On top of that, influential midfielder/defender Sam Cruttwell looks like being out for 4-6 weeks with a hamstring strain picked up in the same game.

Barry Cogan is still struggling with a hamstring issue of his own, while ankle problems are set to rule Jack Harris out for a couple of weeks and Harry Stannard for 7-10 days.

It's a good job therefore that Hare has brought in powerful central defender Jerrome Sobers, left-back Adam Green and midfielder Jordan Robins, all of whom started the Three Bridges match. Robins also featured against Cray Wanderers on Saturday.

"I'm at the end of my tether a bit," admitted Hare. "I do one thing to solve one problem and then get another. It's a concern and I've got no budget to bring other players in; I can't keep going to the board."

