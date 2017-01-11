Hastings Direct grant scheme offers funds and practical help

Charities and community groups are being urged to apply for funds and help from Bexhill insurers Hastings Direct as part of its 2017 grant scheme.

The Hastings Direct Community Fund will give grants to organisations within a 25 mile radius of their Collington Avenue office, four times throughout the year.

Each grant will be reviewed to assess how the insurers can help, either by a financial donation, up to the value of £500, or practical and professional assistance.

In 2016, Hastings Direct gave £15,000 worth of grants to local groups and charities, including a donation of £250 to the Hastings Sea Cadets to help towards updating their internet system used for online training.

The company’s social media team also gave practical and professional help to Eastbourne charity Care for the Carers, by assisting its online presence including looking at its Twitter and Facebook sites.

Hastings Direct’s community relations manager Jay Wootten said; “Last year we helped over 65 groups and individuals; we are now looking at who we may be able to help in 2017 and look forward to receiving applications from our local community.”

To make an application email community@hastingsdirect.com including your name, position and how Hastings Direct can help.

