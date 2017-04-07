Hastings Magistrates’ Court Results

The following are court results for the Observer area from Hastings Magistrates’ Court from February 23 - March 1.

February 23:

Samuel Cobby (aged 28), of Kennilworth Road, St Leonards, was found guilty of assaulting a woman by beating her and causing damage to a Vauxhall Zafira car. The offences took place at Warrior Square, on October 8. He was fined £90 and the court made a community order with drug rehabilitation requirement. He was also ordered to pay £300 in prosecution costs.

Michael Jesson (aged 33), of Coronation Gardens, Battle, was found guilty of two charges of assaulting women by beating.

The offences took place at Carlisle Parade and White Rock, Hastings, on September 24 last year.

The court made a community order with requirements to attend a domestic violence programme and to carry out 120 hours of unpaid work.

He was also ordered to pay £100 in compensation to each of the victims and £620 in prosecution costs. Magistrates also issued two restraining orders.

Barry Morgan (aged 69), of De La Warr Road, Bexhill, was found guilty of assaulting a woman by beating her. The offence took place at Hailsham on November 27 last year. He also admitted being in breach of a suspended prison sentence, made by an earlier court for dangerous driving and failing to stop after an accident. The court made a community order with a requirement of 180 hours of unpaid work and ordered him to pay £150 in compensation and £625 in prosecution costs. Magistrates also issued a restraining order.

Grant Beale (aged 25), of Railway Street, Braintree Essex, pleaded guilty to assaulting a woman by beating her. The offence took place at Clement Hill Road, on January 9. He also pleaded guilty to sending threatening text messages on January 6 and to being in possession of a kitchen knife in a public place, at Silverlands Road, St Leonards on January 9. He was committed to Lewes Crown Court for sentencing.

Gregory Beeden (aged 47), of Queens Road, Hastings, was found guilty of being in possession of quantities of cocaine and ketamine. He pleaded guilty to being in possession of the Class A drug MDMA. The offences took place on February 5 at Queens Road. He was also found guilty of two offences of failing to surrender to custody while on bail. He was fined £880 or the drugs offences and £660 for each of the bail offences. He was also ordered to pay £300 in prosecution costs.

Simon Dean (aged 35), of Thomas Brassey Close, Hastings, pleaded guilty to two charges of assaulting a woman by beating.

The offences took place at Hastings on February 19. The court made a community order with a requirement of 80 hours of unpaid work and ordered him to pay £100 in compensation.

Magistrates also issued two restraining orders.

Matthew Tomas (aged 22), of De Cham Road, St Leonards, pleaded guilty to taking a Rover Cabriolet car without consent and causing damage to it. He also pleaded guilty to driving without due care and attention at Tollgate Road, Battle, on January 2 and failing to stop for police. He pleaded guilty to driving with no licence or insurance. The court made a community order and banned him from driving for one year.

February 24:

Gregory Beeden (aged 47), of Queens Road, Hastings, was fined £150, with £225 costs, for failing to keep a dog on a lead. The offence took place at Queens Road and South Terrace, Hastings, on July 31 last year. The case was proved in his absence.

February 27:

Trevor Reece, 72, of De Moleyns Close, Bexhill, pleaded guilty to driving a Ford Focus, on Brassey Road, Bexhill, on April 5 last year while over the drink drive limit. He gave a breath alcohol reading of 44 microgrammes. The legal limit is 35mg. He was fined £425 and banned from driving for one year. He was also ordered to pay £200 in prosecution costs.

March 1:

Jase Bartrop (aged 24), of Church Road, St Leonards, pleaded guilty to stealing a British Lions rugby shirt, worth £54.99, from Sports Direct in Hastings on December 21. She was given a one year conditional discharge.

Kingsley Jones (aged 73), of Whatlington Road, Battle, pleaded guilty to driving a Mitsubishi vehicle on Whatlington Road, Battle, on February 10, while over the drink drive limit. He gave a breath alcohol reading of 44 microgrammes. The legal limit is 35mg. He was fined £360 and banned from driving for one year.

Michael Oldfield (aged 71), of Grangecourt Drive, Bexhill, pleaded guilty to driving a Ford vehicle on London Road, Bexhill, on February 9, while twice over the drink drive limit. He gave a breath alcohol reading of 71 microgrammes. The legal limit is 35mg. He was fined £300 and banned from driving for 18 months.

Michael Burt (aged 23), of Chambers Road, St Leonards, pleaded guilty to riding a 125 cc motorcycle on Battle Road, St Leonards, on November 13, with cannabis in his blood stream. He was fined £260 and banned from driving for 20 months.

Denim Graven, 30, of Preston Road, Bexhill, pleaded guilty to assault and to stealing alcohol worth £54 from Asda at North Street, Hailsham, on February 13. The court made a community order with an alcohol treatment requirement.

Shannon Leigh (aged 21), of Hastings Road, Battle, pleaded guilty to driving without due care and attention. The offence took place on the A21 at Hurst Green on September 4 last year. She was fined £130 and banned from driving for one year.