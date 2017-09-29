Hastings Magistrates Court results

The following are court results for the Observer area from Hastings Magistrates’ Court from August 23 – August 24.

August 23:

Lee Butler (aged 48), of Albany Road, St Leonards, pleaded guilty to assaulting a woman by beating her. The offence took place at St Leonards on July 25. He was fined £80. Magistrates also issued a restraining order.

Jack Reader (aged 18), of Brittany Road, St Leonards, pleaded guilty to stealing a mountain bike from a communal hallway at Palace Court, White Rock, on March 19. He also pleaded guilty to driving a vehicle on Denmark Place, Hastings, on March 28, with no insurance or licence. The court made a community order with a requirement of 40 hours of unpaid work and ordered him to pay £40 compensation. He was fined £120 for the motoring offences and his driving record endorsed with eight penalty points.

Michael Beirne (aged 34), of Upperton Road, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to driving a Mercedes vehicle on Parkstone Road, Hastings, on August 3, while disqualified from driving. He also pleaded guilty to driving with no insurance. He was sentenced to 24 weeks in prison, suspended for 18 month, and fined £300. The court also made a community order. His driving record was endorsed with eight penalty points.

Robert Betteridge (aged 35), of Terrace Road, St Leonards, pleaded guilty to driving an MG vehicle on Western Road, St Leonards, on June 7, with the controlled drug Benzoylecgonine in his blood stream. He was fined £400 and banned from driving for one year.

Christopher Clare (aged 29), of Mount Pleasant Road, Hastings, pleaded guilty to fraud by making false overtime claims. The offence took place at Bexhill between November 1 2015 and January 1 2017. The court made a community order with a requirement of 150 hours of unpaid work and ordered him to pay £4,748.27 in compensation.

Ryan Etherton (aged 40), of Linley Close, Hastings, pleaded guilty to stealing four items of clothing, worth £80, from Marks and Spencer at Hastings on August 6. He was sentenced to 22 weeks in prison, suspended for two years. The court also made a community order with a drug rehabilitation requirement.

Lee O’Brien (aged 31), of Battle Road, St Leonards, pleaded guilty to destroying a laptop and Samsung mobile phone, worth £350 the offence took place a St Leonards, on August 5. He also pleaded guilty to destroying a mobile phone at St Leonards on August 3. The court made a community order and ordered him to pay £440 in compensation.

Anne Penfold (aged 40), of Carnoustie Close, pleaded guilty to driving a Vauxhall vehicle on Grand Parade, St Leonards, on July 29, while more than twice over the drink drive limit. She gave a breath alcohol reading of 73 microgrammes. The legal limit is 35 microgrammes. She was fined £570 and banned from driving for 18 months.

Jordan Whitlock (aged 20), of no fixed address, pleaded guilty to driving a VW Polo on Harley Shute Road, St Leonards, on August 6, while over the drink drive limit. He gave a breath alcohol reading of 55 microgrammes. The legal limit is 35 microgrammes. He was fined £120 and banned from driving for one year.

August 24:

Luke Anderson (aged 32), of Devonshire Road, Bexhill, pleaded guilty to entering One Stop, at Blackman Avenue, St Leonards, as a trespasser, on July 29, and stealing goods worth £64.36. He was sentenced to 12 weeks in prison, suspended for 18 months. The court also made a community order with a drug rehabilitation requirement.

Rhian Bryant (aged 23), of Warrior Square, St Leonards, pleaded guilty to causing up to £300 damage to a Nissan Micra car at St Leonards on February 5. She was fined £100.