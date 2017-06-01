Hastings RNLI tends to injured woman on Bexhill beach

Volunteer crews from Hastings RNLI went to the aid of a woman with a suspected broken leg on the beach in Bexhill this afternoon (Thursday, June 1).

The inshore lifeboat was launched at just after 2.10pm.

The crew were quickly on scene and found the lady lying on the beach at the low tide mark with the water coming in around her.

The volunteer crew, one of whom was a paramedic, assessed her and found she had a suspected fracture/dislocation of her hip.

She was log-rolled into their stretcher and, along with Bexhill Coastguard, they pulled the lady clear of the water’s edge.

Paramedics then arrived to tend to the woman.

Once on board the volunteer crew stood down and returned to the station.

