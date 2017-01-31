Hastings seek to build on weekend win

Hastings United's footballers will be eager to build on their good weekend win as they get back in action tonight (Tuesday).

United will travel to Faversham Town in Ryman Football League Division One South seeking to follow up their 2-1 victory at home to high-riding Hythe Town on Saturday.

Goals from Harry Stannard and Bradley Stevenson clinched three much-needed points in United's quest to make up ground on the play-off places.

Darren Hare's side is currently 10 points and four positions outside the top five, although United do have games in hand on all of the teams above them and the goal difference is bettered only by leaders Tooting & Mitcham United.

United are four places and six points better off than Faversham, and beat them 1-0 in the reverse fixture just before Christmas despite playing most of the match with 10 men. Another victory in north Kent tonight would take United past the 50-point mark for the season.

Former United defender/striker Carl Rook made his debut for Faversham, incidentally, in Saturday's 3-1 win away to Three Bridges.

Frannie Collin holds off a Hythe Town opponent. Picture courtesy Scott White

Having had three of their last five scheduled matches postponed, United will be hoping the heavy rain forecast for this evening doesn't present any problems. Kick-off tonight is 7.45pm.

