Have your say in parking review

Residents are being invited to view final proposals on changes to parking and waiting restrictions in Hastings.

In March, East Sussex County Council carried out an initial consultation as part of the 2016-17 parking review.

It has since considered all the feedback and drawn up final proposals, with letters detailing the planned changes currently being delivered to local properties.

In its statement of reasons, the county council said: “In order to maintain access, to prevent obstruction to through traffic, and to maintain visibility at junctions, it is necessary to propose new or to make changes to existing ‘no waiting’ and ‘no waiting at any time’ restrictions in these locations: Alfred Road, Brookland Close, Chowns Hill, Croft Road, Denehurst Gardens, Dudley Road, Fearon Road, Godwin Road, Harold Road, Hopgarden Close, King Edward Avenue, King Edward Close, Normandy Road, Oliver Close, St Helens Park Road and The Dene.”

The county council is also proposing changes to Disabled Persons Parking Places in a number of roads including Ashburnham Road, Braybrooke Road, Eversfield Place, Hughenden Road, Kenilworth Road and London Road.

Other plans include school ‘keep clear’ markings in Osborne Close, a loading bay in Vale Road and changes to Pay and Display bays in High Street ‘in order to increase provision for permit holders’.

Responses must be put in writing to Parking, East Sussex County Council, County Hall, St Anne’s Crescent, Lewes, East Sussex, BN7 1UE or by email to parking.ESCC@eastsussex.gov.uk. You can also respond online at https://consultation.eastsussex.gov.uk/economy-transport-environment/hastings-parking-review-16-17-formal-consultation.

Submissions must quote reference number TRO/390 and be sent by August 11.