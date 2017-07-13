Headteacher refuses to comment on school closure reports

The headteacher of a preparatory school has refused to comment on reports that the school is set to close for good at the end of the summer term.

A number of people have been in touch with the Observer this week to say that Charters Ancaster Preparatory School in Gunters Lane is to close to students.

The headteacher of Charters Ancaster, Dr Paula Radice, declined to comment when contacted by our newspaper.

However Battle Abbey School, which runs a nursery and prep school in Bexhill, has revealed that a number of pupils have recently transferred to the school from Charters.

Battle Abbey School marketing manager James Dennett said: “We had a number of pupils transfer to us from Charters Ancaster in the run up to the recent announcement.

“It must be really difficult for parents to know what to do for the best.

“Only parents know what is right to do for their child or children.

“If there is anything we can do to assist, we will of course help.

“I was marketing manager here at Battle Abbey when Bodiam Manor Prep School closed seven years ago just two weeks before the autumn term was due to start – and it was an extremely challenging time for parents.

“We have received a number of enquiries from other Charters parents over the last few days and their distress is evident – we are helping as much as we can.”

The Observer understands that the Charters Ancaster nursery is set to remain open.

There has been no official announcement about the future of the preparatory school on the Charters Ancaster website or its Facebook page as of this afternoon (Thursday, July 13).