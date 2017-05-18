Giant game to improve health is heading for county’s streets

Tens of thousands of people are expected to take to the streets across East Sussex from June as the entire county is transformed into a giant walking and cycling game.

Running from June 7 to July 26, Beat the Street is a free, fun challenge which will turn East Sussex into a massive game where people are rewarded with points and prizes for exploring the local area on foot or by bicycle.

Photography by Doug Blanks SUS-170518-091254001

More than 400 special sensors called ‘Beat Boxes’ will appear across the county. Players can pick up their own Beat the Street card and map at their local library or leisure centre and swipe as many Beat Boxes as possible to receive points and win prizes.

Teams across East Sussex will be competing against each other to see who can travel the furthest and win thousands of pounds’ worth of prizes. Players can create their own teams with their friends or colleagues or register to join existing teams to be in with a chance to win big prizes which will be announced shortly.

Beat the Street will improve the health of thousands of people in East Sussex by encouraging them to walk, run and cycle more.

Beat the Street is funded by NHS Hastings and Rother CCG and NHS Eastbourne, Hailsham and Seaford CCG and East Sussex County Council’s Public Health team. The Beat the Street is run by ‘Intelligent Health’ and forms part of a comprehensive programme of activity to improve health through the East Sussex Better Together programme.

More than 300,000 people took part in Beat the Street in 2016 in towns and cities across the UK including London, Birmingham, Nottingham, Reading, Liverpool and Belfast. The initiative in East Sussex will be the largest Beat the Street challenge to take place yet – with hundreds of boxes across the whole county.

Cynthia Lyons, East Sussex Acting Director of Public Health said: “We are incredibly excited to be bringing Beat the Street to East Sussex and can’t wait to see how far everyone is able to walk, run, cycle and scoot during the seven-week challenge.

“Anyone is able to get involved in Beat the Street – it’s completely free to play and is a great opportunity to go outdoors, spend time with your friends and family and get moving. Watch out for Beat Boxes appearing on a street near you.”

Dr David Warden, chairman of NHS Hastings and Rother Clinical Commissioning Group said: “This innovative game will empower our local residents to take more control of their health and wellbeing by inspiring people to get involved in physical activity in communities. We are proud to be part of the largest Beat the Street initiative to be delivered in the country.”

Dr Martin Writer, chairman, NHS Eastbourne, Hailsham and Seaford CCG said: “Beat the Street is an excellent initiative which provides the opportunity for people of all ages to improve their health by being more active. For many people becoming more active could be the best medicine they can take. Being more physically active makes people feel better, more energetic and improves mood. It can also help to lower the risk of serious illnesses like heart disease and type 2 diabetes.”

Visit beatthestreet.me/eastsussex – or follow @BTSEastSussex on Twitter.

