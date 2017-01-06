New service aims to help those caring for people with mental health issues

A charity is looking for volunteers for its newly-launched service which helps those affected by someone else’s substance misuse and mental health problems.

East Sussex Family and Carers’ Team (ESFACT) is part of Cranstoun, a charity which aims to fight drug and alcohol addiction, and will provide advice and support through one-to-one sessions and workshops in Hastings, Bexhill and Eastbourne.

The team’s focus is on helping those caring for someone with a dual diagnosis – which means they are suffering from both mental illness and substance abuse problems.

ESFACT is currently looking for volunteers to help promote and develop the new service, and will provide free training courses and workshops for those that wish to get involved.

Team leader Emma Jones said: “We are really excited about the potential of this project. People who are living with someone who has dual diagnosis often don’t feel able to make enough time for themselves and so don’t fully recognise the emotional and sometimes physical impact it is having on them.

“We can provide that space for them to nurture themselves for a while and also to develop some tools to cope with their situation.”

Cllr Trevor Webb of East Sussex County Council (St Leonards and Gensing), said: “I am delighted to help promote the good work being done by these two charities.

“The partnership between them, supporting both people in recovery from substance misuses and the families and carers affected by it, is much needed.

“They offer an innovative approach to an issue which is widespread and affects all sectors of society.”

Anyone who would like support from ESFACT or would like to volunteer can call Emma on 07920786352, or email ejones@cranstoun.org.uk.

The office is based at ESRA (East Sussex Recovery Alliance), 5 Queens Apartments, 5 Harold place, Hastings, TN34 1SN on Wednesdays and Thursdays.

Support groups will be held from 12-2pm on Wednesdays from next week and on Thursday evenings from January 12.

To attend the evening session, contact ESFACT for details in advance.

Visit www.cranstoun.org for more information.

