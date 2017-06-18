Recognising the achievements of staff working in our health trust

The achievements and amazing work of staff at East Sussex Healthcare NHS Trust were celebrated at the annual awards ceremony at the De La Warr Pavilion last month.

In total, more than 400 nominations were received for the eight award categories, with the winners and finalists chosen by a panel of judges.

There were three further awards presented on the evening – an outstanding contribution award; the Chairman’s Cup, with the winner chosen by Chairman David Clayton-Smith; and the Peoples’ Choice Award, with nominations received from patients and their families.

The ceremony was funded from East Sussex Healthcare NHS Trust Charitable Funds and donations from the Friends of Conquest Hospital, the Friends of Eastbourne Hospital and the Friends of the Hospital at Rye.

Award winners as follows:

Enhancing Patient Experience, Safety and Care: Swallow Disorders Clinic.

This multidisciplinary clinic has reduced the pathway for patients from 24 weeks to just five, and patient feedback shows it is professional, efficient and caring.

Health and Wellbeing: Rosy Shrubbs, Clinical Lead Occupational Therapist.

Rosy designed, developed and worked on the Occupational Therapy Garden in one of the courtyards at Eastbourne DGH.

Leadership: Claire Bishop, Head of Nursing, Diagnostics, Anaesthetics & Surgery.

Claire is an exceptional leader who is an inspiration to colleagues and supports and encourages them to progress their careers.

Personal Development: Dr Antonios Koumousidis, Specialty Doctor, Obstetrics & Gynaecology.

Dr Koumousidis has the drive and compassion to learn and since joining the Trust in 2014 he has been promoted and is now competent in ultrasound scanning.

Quality Improvement: Brenda Bigsby and Elaine Crawford, Clinical Leads, Falls Management.

Brenda and Elaine have been through a lot of change as the service has evolved and have remained positive to new developments.

Team of the Year: Community Midwives, Bexhill.

Thanks to the team, pregnant women can now refer themselves directly to the service, meaning they can be seen more quickly and are referred promptly for their maternity care.

Working behind the scenes: Barry Coase, Parking Patrol Assistant.

Barry regularly goes above and beyond in his role, helping both patients and colleagues. He is always helpful and courteous, his excellent communication skills and customer service ethos make him ideal for the role.

Working in partnership: Sara Brazier and Michelle Goldsmith, Breastfeeding Support Coordinators.

Sara and Michelle’s commitment ensures consistency and quality of service provision, enabling colleagues to support parents to initiate and continue breastfeeding for as long as they wish to.

Outstanding contribution to Project SEARCH: Maureen Bektasevic, Amanda Howell, Heidi Isteed and Mark Relph from the Estates &Facilities Department.

Project SEARCH is a supported employment initiative for young people with learning difficulties and disabilities.

Peoples’ Choice Award: Day Surgery Unit, Uckfield Hospital.

One nomination for the surgery read: “The team here are amazing. They are incredibly friendly and have the highest levels of professionalism; they are truly a phenomenal team.”

Chairman’s Cup: Dr Danni Vidler, Emergency Department.

Dr Vidler is recognised for being someone who goes above and beyond expectation, looking for ways to improve our patients’ experience. She has been described as an inspiration by colleagues.

