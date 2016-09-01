Special measures Bexhill nursing home improves

A Bexhill care home in special measures is showing signs of recovery after making improvements in the latest inspection.

Mais House was put in special measures by the Care Quality Commission (CQC) after inspections in October and November last year.

The Hastings Road nursing home was given until May to improve and in the inspections on June 22 and 24, the CQC saw the action plan was being implemented.

Inspectors rated the home ran by the Royal British Legion as ‘requires improvement’ in the report published on August 3, with praise in most areas but an acknowledgement that changes needed time to be established.

“At this inspection we found that many improvements had taken place since the last inspection and the breaches of regulations had been met,” the report says.

“At the next inspection we will check to make sure the improvements are embedded and sustained.

“This is because we will need to see that as people are admitted the improvements are continued, which is why the rating is requires improvement despite no breaches having been identified.”

Mais House provides accommodation, personal and nursing care for up to 54 older people living with a range of physical health problems.

It was deemed safe, caring, effective and responsive, but not always well-led as there was no registered manager in post.

Otherwise, many improvements had been made as there were now enough staff on duty to meet residents’ needs and risk assessments were up to date.

A new quality assurance system was in place, but some areas of documentation needed oversight to ensure they were completed consistently and information was appropriately recorded.

