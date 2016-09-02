Two Bexhill care homes improve

Two care homes in Bexhill have made improvements over the last couple of years to be given a ‘good’ rating by the health watchdog.

Both Lucerne House and Ambleside Residential Care Home were rated as ‘requires improvement’ by the Care Quality Commission (CQC) after inspections in 2014.

But the two care homes were commended by inspectors in reports published on August 19 and 22 respectively.

Ambleside was rated as ‘good’ in every category – safe, effective, caring, responsive and well-led – which is particularly impressive for effective as that was ‘inadequate’ last time.

“Not everyone could tell us of their experiences, but those that could spoke positively of the home and commented they felt safe,” the report says about the De La Warr Road care home.

“Our own observations and the records we looked at reflected the positive comments people made.

“People had confidence in the staff to support them and we observed positive interactions throughout our inspection.”

Lucerne House received a ‘good’ in each category except well-led as there was no registered manager and there was no environmental assessment for one of the flats.

Otherwise the Mitten Road home for people with learning disabilities was praised by inspectors who visited on June 29 and 30, making note of the fact that it was rated as ‘requires improvement’ in every category last time.

“Staff had a good understanding of people as individuals, their needs and interests,” the report says.

To read the full reports, visit www.cqc.org.uk.

