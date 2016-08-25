Historic castle setting for massive Medieval Festival this weekend

England’s Medieval Festival will take place at Herstmonceux Castle over the bank holiday weekend.

Now in its 24th year, and thought to be the largest of its kind in the UK, the event will take place from August 27 to 29.

People can expect a range of activities and entertainment, such as jousting; falconry; daily grand parades, battles and an evening torch-lit procession; six stages with daily theatre, music, dance, storytelling and more; and hundreds of craftsmen, traders and workshops, such as wood weaving, blacksmith forging, calligraphy, brass rubbing, candle making, and stone carving.

There will also be an outdoor evening cinema, fire shows, skittles and on the Saturday (August 28) there will be a four-course banquet in the castle’s grand ballroom.

Other attractions include an archery tournament, battle siege and medieval music.

For children there is Kid’s Kingdom with circus skills workshops, dragon puppet shows, castle carriage rides and magicians.

A spokesperson for the festival said, “We are sure that you will have a magical medieval experience, whether this is the first time that you are attending our festival, or like many, are returning for another year - just as it is for many of the medieval re-enactors, performers and tradespeople who participate.

“Year over year, no two Festivals are alike, new faces appear, displays get bigger and more spectacular, and the number of visitors increase.

“England’s Medieval Festival is the most authentic, one-of-a-kind event with a very special blend of history and fun for the whole family.

“It is the largest of its kind in the UK, where you can always count on a warm welcome and a day out like no other.

“From the moment you enter the Festival you will be surrounded by the sights, smells and excitement of medieval times.”

For people wanting to make a whole weekend of it there is camping and glamping, or you could even live like a King or Queen and sleep in a Herstmonceux Castle room for the night overlooking the moat and beautiful gardens.

For more details, and to buy day, weekend or event tickets, visit www.englandsmedievalfestival.com.

