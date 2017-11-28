Ho, ho , ho, Santa’s get set to go, go,go!

Santa’s of all ages, shapes and sizes are invited to take part in Bexhill Lions Club’s annual fundraising Santa Dash this Sunday (December 3).

The fun family event attracts hundreds of participants eager to be the first to the finish line and to raise a sack full of cash for charity.

Santas will ‘dash’ along Bexhill seafront towards Brookfields Road, returning to the De La Warr Pavilion (DLWP) terrace - a distance of 2km.

Those Santa’s keen to get fit for their busy Christmas deliveries can continue on to Galley Hill, turn back to West Parade toilets and return to the terrace - a distance of 5km.

Lion Richard Winrow said: “All the family are welcome, with prizes for the best dressed dog, pushchair and wheelchair.

“You can run, saunter, jog or walk.

“Come along and be part of the heart-warming sea of red, having fun, raising funds and getting into the festive spirit!”

There is still time to register for the family fun Santa Dash this Sunday. Access the registration form online at: www.bexhill-lions.org

Alternatively if you are in Bexhill this Friday (December 1) register at the Lions’ stall at the market.

On Sunday registration for the Santa Dash is on the DLWP terrace is from 10.30am. The run starts at 11.30am.

For more information on visit www.bexhill-lions.org or call 0845 833 9591