Homeless man hurt in Christmas Day attack

A homeless man ended up in hospital after he was assaulted by a stranger on Christmas Day.

The unprovoked attack happened in a seafront shelter on De La Warr Parade, near Bexhill Sailing Club.

The incident unfolded between 5pm and 6pm on December 25 when a homeless man and woman were approached in the shelter by a man they did not know.

Sussex Police believe the trio engaged in conversation before the stranger punched the other man in the face.

Despite the assault, the three fell asleep in the shelter and the incident was not reported to police until just after 8am on Boxing Day.

The 41-year-old victim was taken to Conquest Hospital in St Leonards, where he was treated for minor injuries.

This photo, submitted by reader Alan Thomassen, was taken on Boxing Day.

The shelter had been cordoned off with police tape, and yellow evidence markers had been placed on the ground as police examined the scene.

There had been rumours on social media that the victim had been stabbed.

However after making enquiries with Sussex Police, the Observer understands that this was not the case.

There have been no reports of any arrests.

Sussex Police is appealing for any witnesses or anyone with information about the attack to come forward.

Anyone with any information is asked to report it online at https://sussex.police.uk/contact-us/response-to-appeal/ quoting serial 196 of 26/12.