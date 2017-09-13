Hooe Band celebrates 90th anniversary

The Hooe Village Band celebrated their 90th anniversary with a dinner at The Manor Barn, Bexhill Old Town on Tuesday, September 5.

The Hooe Village Band was formed in 1927 by farm workers in the surrounding area of the village as a fife and drum band.

The band was disbanded just before WW2 and restarted after the war as a brass band.

Throughout the band’s history there have been only four musical directors; Sammy Smith, Arthur Sargent, Geoffrey Lawrence who conducted the band for nearly 50 years, (he is now playing euphonium in the band,) and Hubert McCallum. Hubert has been the band’s musical director for the last three years.

All members of the Hooe Village Band met at the Manor Barn, to celebrate the 90th Anniversary.

Hubert says they perform at local events and welcome new musicians. “We are a non-contesting band with a friendly approach to music,” he said. “We meet for rehearsal every Tuesday at the Hooe Village Hall at 8pm. New members are always welcome. Tuition and instruments are available. We are currently short of cornet players.”

Anyone interested in joining the band is asked to call the secretary, G.S Lawrence on 01424 844192.