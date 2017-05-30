Hospice creates new caring roles to inspire volunteers

St Michael’s Hospice has launched an exciting programme called ‘Time to Care’ to mark Volunteers Week.

The Time to Care programme includes a variety of patient lead roles, including the Volunteer Nursing Assistant. “We understand in our local community there are many experienced healthcare professionals including nurses, occupational therapists, physiotherapists etc, who may still wish to use their skills but not in a paid capacity. We also know that becoming a healthcare professional or gaining a job in the care sector has become increasingly challenging, with the need for experience now essential. The Volunteer Nursing Assistant role was designed with this in mind,” said Mike Charlton, Head of Voluntary Services at the hospice.

For people with existing skills, experience and knowledge the Volunteer Nursing Assistant role will enhance the level of care the Hospice can offer. While for those just starting out, a robust training and support package, provided by the Hospice, will allow individuals to develop skills and confidence, whilst providing valuable experience.

The second role launching is the Ward Liaison Volunteer. “Having a loved one in a Hospice can be incredibly upsetting and wanting to know how they are as quickly as possible is essential” continued Mike “In essence, this will be the role of the new Ward Liaison, it is critical in giving the best support to the families of patients and will help reduce pressure on nursing staff.”

If you are interested in any roles and want further information, contact Mike on 01424 457972 or email mcharlton@stmichaelshospice.com.

