Hospice event cancelled and volunteers are being sought

St Michael’s Hospice, St Leonards on Sea has announced that the January Coffee Morning and Bazaar, which was set to take place on Saturday January 7, has been cancelled but will be return on Saturday February 4.

The Coffee Mornings take place at the Hospice on the first Saturday of every month, and raise thousands of pounds for the Hospice every year. Last year the total raised was £9149.56. The event is run by the Hastings and St Leonards Support Group, a dedicated group of volunteers who donate their time and expertise to organise a host of events throughout the year. The Hospice is hoping to recruit new volunteers to ensure they are able to hold future Coffee Mornings. For more details contact the Hospice Voluntary Services team on 01424 445177 or email volunteering@stmichaelshospice.com