Hospice shop opens after refurbishment

The St Michael’s Hospice charity shop at 56, Devonshire Road, Bexhill, which has been refurbished, is set to re-open this Saturday (January 21) at 10am.

The shop, will sell a large variety of clothes, bric-a-brac, electronics and small furniture and Alex Knight, Retail Manager at St Michael’s Hospice says there will be many bargains on sale, adding: “We would like to thank all our wonderful volunteers who have helped with the shop refurbishments, in particular the Records and Information Governance team at Ashdown House, Hastings, who have been busy repairing and decorating the shop ready for our big opening on Saturday.”

St Michael’s Hospice has a number of shops across Hastings and Rother in Battle, Bexhill, Hastings, Ore, Rye, Sidley and St Leonards on Sea. All shops are staffed by a team of volunteers.