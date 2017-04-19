‘Hot Five’ musicians puttin’ on the ritz

Lovers of foot-stomping music from a bygone era are in for a special treat next Saturday when the acclaimed Pasadena Roof Orchestra ‘Hot Five’ perform a concert in Bexhill.

The concert, staged by The Friends of East Sussex Association of Blind and Partially Sighted People (ESAB) to raise funds for the registered charity, will be held at St Augustine’s Church, Bexhill on Saturday April 29, at 7pm.

Pasadena Roof Orchestra 'Hot Five' founder and musician John Arthy SUS-170419-101524001

The Pasadena Roof Orchestra Hot Five includes the band’s founder, John Arthy, and musicians Keith Nichols, Trevor Whiting Ron Drake, Martin Wheatley, and Enrico Tomasso. All are well known in the jazz world and have played with world renowned jazz bands and orchestras in the biggest venues in the United States and Europe.

At the Bexhill concert the band will perform wide range of tunes from the 1920’s and 30’s including a selection of Fats Walla Favourites. Music will include Cole Porter, Irvin Berlin, Bing Crosby, Duke Ellington and Gershwin.

The Friends of ESAB have raised over £70,000 for ESAB over the last five years. They are a group of volunteers who organise events, concerts and gala dinners all to help people who are blind or partially sighted.

Daniel Brookbank, CEO of ESAB says they are really excited about the Pasadena Hot Five performance. “It will be an exciting and lively concert that is well worth coming and listening to, “ he said.

“The Friends raise a lot of money for us and we are always grateful to them for their donations. Every penny goes towards the vital work we do with blind and partially sighted people across the county and the Friends make a vital donation towards that work.” Tickets, which include a glass of wine in the interval, cost £12.50 and are available from Chairman of the Friends, Shirley Price on 01323 833942. www.eastsussexblind.org