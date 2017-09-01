Huge cash sum raised at fifth Colour for Cancer

If you passed Emma Hellier last Sunday (August 27) you would have been intrigued by the colour explosion of balloons, bunting, and live music – and of course the crowd of volunteers either shaving or chopping their locks all in the name of charity.

This was the Emma Hellier team; celebrating their fifth consecutive Colour for Cancer event. The first event five years ago was inspired by a much-loved and missed client; for whom manager Olivia Hall dedicated the event.

This year’s event was further dedicated to a close friend of Emma’s who sadly lost her battle against cancer while being cared for at St Michael’s Hospice.

From doors opening at 11am the team could hardly keep up with the demand as supporters flooded in. Those that attended made donations to the hospice in return for coloured extensions, painted nails, BBQ, drinks and ice cream, while enjoying live entertainment in the garden and balloon art for the kids.

A charity raffle with kind donations from local businesses – Hoops Beauty, Dean Smith, The Bexhill Florist, Francis Clinic, White Rock Theatre, Adams Mot, Corrine Marsh, Pendragon Events, Get Fit with Karina and Zoe, Waterfalls, Emma Wilkinson, Sarah Webber – added to the pot.

This year brave volunteers were asked to take part in a sponsored shave or have 12’ of their hair chopped off. Twenty volunteers donated their lush locks to The Little Princess Trust. Then each one received a full restyle by the Emma Hellier stylists. Many raised far above the expected £50, with the most being raised by Jessica Jeffreys with £500.

Through all the fun there was a serious element to the day. Many of the volunteers had personal reasons for taking part, from showing their support for family members lost or suffering with cancer, or being cared for by St Michael’s Hospice, to volunteers suffering themselves, and even those celebrating end of treatment.

By the end of the day the Emma Hellier Team had fitted over 100 hair extensions, shaved, cut and blow dried 22 volunteers, donated enough hair to make six wigs and raised a staggering £4,143.63.

Emma said: “We are now on our fifth year of this event, and each year are struck by the stories of those attending it. Cancer is something that affects all of us in some way at some point in our lives and it is heart-warming to meet people who, in support, are willing to give up their time, money and even hair”

Matthew added: “We would like to say a massive thank you to everyone who came on the day to support us, all those who donated cakes, Sadie Baker, Sharon Webster and Sarah Webber for photography, Dougy Fresh, Laura Wallis and Phillip Hollamby for music, Pendragon events for entertaining the children, Di Paolo’s and all the raffle donators.

“And the biggest thank you to the 20 volunteers – Tanith, Tim, Cathryn, Emma, Maartje, Abbie, Michelle,Sarah, Tania, Julie, Jessica, Alisha, Emma Z, Kimi, Katherine, Emily, Sarah, Jess B, Jennifer and Kaela – for donating their hair and of course, a huge thank you to our fabulous team, and their friends and family, who gave up time and energy to put on this wonderful event.”

Photos, videos and further info can be found at www.EmmaHellier.com.

