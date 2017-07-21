Huge sum raised in boy’s memory

Hundreds of pounds have been donated to a charity which provides support to families who have lost a child, in memory of 11-year-old Harley Simpson.

Colleagues of Harley’s dad, SGN Sussex depot team manager Gary Simpson, wanted to show their support and so gave the money usually set aside by SGN for their company Christmas dinner, to You Raise Me Up – a charity which has provided Gary with counselling following his son’s tragic death in a road traffic collision in November 2016.

Thousands of pounds have been raised in memory of 11-year-old Harley

The sum was matched by a donation from the company’s Into Action charitable fund, taking the total to £1,400.

Determined that Harley’s memory should live on, Gary and Jo have thrown themselves into fundraising to give something back to the local charities that supported them after his death.

Two memorial pages set up for Harley have, to date, raised £2,473 for the Kent, Surrey and Sussex Air Ambulance, and £2,100 for Ronald McDonald House Charities. A Walk of Light in Hastings attracted 250 people and raised more than £1,100, while a total of £1,550 was collected by colleagues at the company’s Outstanding People Awards in May.

The total raised by Gary, his family, friends and colleagues now stands at nearly £9,000.

Gary described Harley as someone who loved life: “He was a cheeky and energetic lad, full of mischief and with an infectious smile and giggle which brought joy and laughter to so many.

“A true helper at heart, he loved nothing more than to lend a hand, but was always modest in his acceptance of praise. We are all so proud of his determination, for such a young boy.”

He added he was deeply touched by the support from colleagues: “The support from everyone at work is greatly appreciated, and so many of our colleagues are joining us at future events planned this year to honour Harley, which means a great deal.”