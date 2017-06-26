Hundreds of kids beat the streets as scheme gets off to running start

Beat the Street – East Sussex’s giant walking and cycling initiative – has got off to a running start with residents travelling more than four times the circumference of the UK in less than one week.

More than 25,000 people have walked and cycled 48,000 miles in just seven days for Beat the Street – a free competition which challenges people to see how far they can travel in neighbourhoods across East Sussex in return for points and prizes.

Taking place until 26 July, Beat the Street is transforming East Sussex into a giant game with players tapping special sensors called Beat Boxes dotted across the county. The response to Beat the Street has been incredible with thousands of people visiting their local library or leisure centre to -collect a card and get involved.

Rhona Drever from East Sussex Libraries and Information service said: “We have been completely overwhelmed with people coming in to libraries to pick up a ‘Beat Card’ to play Beat the Street. It is clear the game has captured the excitement of everyone living in East Sussex.”

More than 250 schools and teams in East Sussex are competing against each other to see who can journey the furthest and win up to £500 worth of sports and fitness equipment.

Beat the Street is funded by NHS Hastings and Rother CCG, NHS Eastbourne, Hailsham and Seaford CCG and East Sussex Public Health. It forms part of a comprehensive programme of activity to improve health through East Sussex Better Together; and as part of Connecting 4 You in the west of the county. The initiative is delivered by Intelligent Health, a specialist organisation dedicated to increasing physical activity and improving the health of communities around the world.

Dr David Warden, chair of NHS Hastings and Rother Clinical Commissioning Group, said: “It’s been great to hear people getting excited about how many ‘Beat Boxes’ they’ve tapped today. If you haven’t registered to play yet there’s still time to get involved – pick up a card from your local leisure centre or library and start tapping.”

To find out where visit beatthestreet.me/eastsussex.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1 Make our website your homepage at www.hastingsobserver.co.uk

2 Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/hastingsobserver

3 Follow us on Twitter @HastingsObs

4 Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Hastings Observer - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.