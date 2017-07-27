Hundreds to be in the procession

Hundreds of people will be taking part in the Bexhill carnival procession on Saturday July 29.

The Disney themed procession will feature at least 40 colourful floats and a host of people on foot in eye-catching costumes.

Turkey Road will be closed from 10am on Saturday, except for floats, ahead of the procession starting at 1pm.

The route will start from Turkey Road and finish at The Polegrove at around 3.45 pm.

There is a Party in the park at the Polegrove on Friday July 28, culminating in a firework display at 10pm.

For full details visit www.bexhillcarnival.co.uk.

