Ice cream man to take on swim challenge for charity

Will Stevens, better known as ice-cream man William the Cone-Queror, is to swim ten miles back to shore from the Sovereign Lighthouse to raise money for two local charities.

Will is a colourful character familiar to many pedalling along the seafront in his straw hat and striped trousers selling delicious ice cream cones.

But he will be swapping the bike and outfit for swimming trunks this autumn when he takes on the challenge.

Will is aiming to raise funds for the Seaview Project and The Fellowship of St Nicholas.

Will said: “I swim in the sea most days but have never attempted to swim that distance before. It is something I want to do to help these good causes which do a great job in supporting people and local families.”

Will added: “I’m doing the swim without a wet suit - which should add to the challenge. Also, I have been told by a coach that my left arm is much stronger than my right - that is because of ice cream scooping!”

The day of the swim will be decided to suit the weather conditions.

Will is going to be supported in his efforts by Hastings and St Leonards Sailing Club, which will take him the lighthouse and shadow him with a support boat during the swim.

Will is known for getting involved in local events. In August he took part in the Crown Lane Bike Race, during Old Town Week and also took part in the Bottle Alley bike run event earlier in the year.

To get behind Will and support his ten mile swim for charity visit www.mydonate.bt.com/events/rotalsovereignswim339210.

