In this week’s Bexhill Observer (February 3)

The Bexhill Observer has hit the newsstands today (February 3) and here is what you can find in this week’s edition.

We lead on the story about the dramatic explosion at a cash point at the town’s main railway station.

Sticking with Bexhill station, on page four we report how MP Huw Merriman is pressing Southern rail to address staffing issues at the station, following complaints from passengers.

There is good news for the town with the news of a huge cash injection from the Government, which will help to fund new developments at the North East Bexhill Innovation Park.

Meanwhile a swimmer wants to raise awareness of a little known condition called ‘secondary drowning’, after a minor incident at Bexhill Leisure Pool left he fighting for breath in A&E.

This week’s special report focuses on the work of Sussex Search and Rescue, which is on the look out for more volunteers.

If you are at a loose end as to what to do this coming week, check out our top ten guide to events across Hastings and Rother within our bumper entertainment guide, Wow 24/7.

And once again Simon Newstead brings you all the latest sporting news and results from across Bexhill and beyond.

