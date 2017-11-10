Injury no barrier to Bexhill family tribute

The mother and brother of the late Lee Hastings are to take part in the Bexhill Poppy Run this weekend despite suffering serious injuries in a car crash earlier this year.

Lee, a former Bexhill High pupil and soldier who served in Afghanistan as part of the Queen’s Grenadier Guards, died just before his 30th birthday in August 2014 after he was diagnosed with a brain tumour.

Members of Lee’s family have taken part in the Poppy Run every year since his diagnosis, to pay honour to his memory and raise funds for brain tumour research,

This year is set to be no different – despite mum Angela and younger brother Ross each suffering broken backs in a serious car crash in September this year.

Angela said: “Five years ago my son Lee ran in the Poppy Half Marathon and he did it again with all of us the next year after he was diagnosed. The year after that everybody in his support team ran it again in his memory.

“We want to keep Lee’s memory alive. That’s why we do this. We’re going to walk the 5k race this year.”

As well as suffering a broken back in the crash 28-year-old Ross, who works at Marks and Spencer, also suffered severe internal injuries, which required major surgery.

While on the road to recovery, Ross still has difficulty walking for long periods and is to take part in the Poppy Run in his wheelchair this year – being pushed by his mum and aunt Sue Pellet, who is Angela’s sister.

Angela said: “Ross has done so well. He did the Poppy Run with Marks and Spencers a few years ago when it was its chosen charity. The whole team won the Pride of M&S award for that.”

This year’s Poppy Half Marathon is to be held on Saturday (November 11)

Due to the short notice in taking part in this year’s race, Angela, Sue and Ross have not been able to set up a formal sponsorship but ask anyone who wants to help to make a donation to either the Brains Trust or to the Lee Hastings Fund.

This evening (Friday, November 10) Lee’s family are holding a quiz night at the British Legion from 8pm.